NorthRock Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,093,653 Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,093,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 54,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Sally Beauty by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Sally Beauty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

SBH has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of SBH traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.53. 154,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,392. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. Also, Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 67,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,070.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,150 shares of company stock worth $271,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.