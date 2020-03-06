NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.61. 10,112,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,770,812. The firm has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,343 shares of company stock worth $4,346,447 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.31.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

