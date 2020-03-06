NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 236.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,785,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,016,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,293,000 after buying an additional 120,629 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,133,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,999,000 after buying an additional 118,536 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,920,000 after purchasing an additional 113,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,342,000 after purchasing an additional 111,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $632,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,178 shares of company stock worth $3,727,967 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.18.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,443. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $118.45 and a twelve month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

