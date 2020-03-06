NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 215.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 27,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 135,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.89. 18,420,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,998,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

