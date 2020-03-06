NorthRock Partners LLC Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYH. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.02. 841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,957. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.01. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $178.35 and a 1-year high of $222.26.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

