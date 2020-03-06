NorthRock Partners LLC Has $812,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6,696.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,855 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

NYSE:ITW traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.65. 123,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.92 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.32 and a 200 day moving average of $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

