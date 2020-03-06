NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BCE by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,495,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,334,000 after buying an additional 233,697 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 300,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 232,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of BCE by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 416,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after acquiring an additional 177,108 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,998,000. 44.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.31. 203,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 91.29%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

