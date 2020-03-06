NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 151.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,984 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,146,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Comcast by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,030,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $451,092,000 after buying an additional 3,073,195 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3,907.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,822,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $126,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,106.4% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 2,331,624 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,346 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,900,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,795,688. The company has a market capitalization of $193.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

