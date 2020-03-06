NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,538.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 137,142 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,671,790 in the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.20. 4,117,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,676,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.22. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $331.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

