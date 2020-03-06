NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $509,000 in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,817 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 27,779 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Waste Connections by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,774,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,715,000 after acquiring an additional 240,061 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,859,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,889,000 after acquiring an additional 122,809 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Waste Connections by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,720,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,001,000 after acquiring an additional 240,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.35.

WCN traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $99.66. 55,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,631. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

