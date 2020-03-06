NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $542,000 in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. State Street Corp grew its position in PPL by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,433 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 941,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after acquiring an additional 617,297 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,211,000 after acquiring an additional 594,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,297,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPL. Evercore ISI began coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

PPL stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.16. 3,458,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,130,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.71.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.35%.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

