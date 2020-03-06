NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New $452,000 Investment in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned 0.05% of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDT traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,845. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

About John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

