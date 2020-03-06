NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New $508,000 Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.32. 152,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day moving average is $112.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.13.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

