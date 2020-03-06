NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New $588,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,613 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 127.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $788,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,280,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 437,040 shares of company stock valued at $76,647,448. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $8.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,514,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.71 and its 200 day moving average is $163.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $155.84 billion, a PE ratio of 805.39, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cross Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.97.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

