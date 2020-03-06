NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New $594,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $93.65. 297,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,395,711. The stock has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.42.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.