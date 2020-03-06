NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 88,101 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 702,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,908,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

NYSE:CM traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.91. 66,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,898. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.54. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.0955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.