NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 7,390 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 317.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,652,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $7,012,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Rudd International Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 41,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.31.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.92. 320,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.20. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

