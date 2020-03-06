NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 236.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,736 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,717,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,284,162. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $210.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.