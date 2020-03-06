NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.91. 1,139,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,208,131. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

