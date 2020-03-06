NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $7.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,072. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $250.34 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.85 and a 200-day moving average of $285.71.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

