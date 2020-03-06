NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 555 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $7.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.65. 1,233,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,641. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.31. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $250.09 and a 52 week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.