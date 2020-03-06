NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 638,271 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after acquiring an additional 571,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 594,441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $139,616,000 after acquiring an additional 279,692 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1,190.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 279,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $48,568,000 after acquiring an additional 257,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,530 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.16.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $10.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,218,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,573,240. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $160.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

