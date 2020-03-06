NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,771 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $12.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.47. 42,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,391. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $299.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,617 shares of company stock worth $9,057,916. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.22.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

