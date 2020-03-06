NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 778.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 913.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CENTA. KeyCorp raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of CENTA stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $26.37. 16,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,190. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

