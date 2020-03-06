NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 406,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 403,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter.

FFC traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $20.19. 5,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,611. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $23.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

