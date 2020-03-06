NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,554 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34,118 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,623 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 422,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,479. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.75.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5994 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Shore Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

