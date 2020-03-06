NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $24,783,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 30,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 198,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.16. 3,532,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,911,559. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.40 and its 200-day moving average is $292.92. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $215.93 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

