NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,970,261. The company has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.47.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

