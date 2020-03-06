NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,249 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,211,000 after buying an additional 219,312 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,735,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,148,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,231,000 after buying an additional 61,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $5.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.07. 17,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,487. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $164.86 and a 12-month high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.