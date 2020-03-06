NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,553 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 133,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CWB traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 71,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,945. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.84. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $60.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0864 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.