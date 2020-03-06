Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.25 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,483 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.1% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $80.97. 5,567,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,981,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.07 and its 200 day moving average is $84.87. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $72.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

