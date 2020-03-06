Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,789 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 2.0% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,996,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,529,093,000 after purchasing an additional 94,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,359,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,866 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,358,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,128,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,701,000 after acquiring an additional 223,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,409. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.26. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.92 and a 52 week high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

