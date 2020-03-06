Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises about 1.6% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.27.

NYSE CNI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.95. 74,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,307. The company has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $96.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

