Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.7% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $973,502.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,031.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,599,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,307. The firm has a market cap of $111.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.57 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.