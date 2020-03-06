NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Releases FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) issued an update on its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.45-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.52. NorthWestern also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.45-3.60 EPS.

NWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.86.

Shares of NYSE NWE traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.00. 6,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average is $73.37. NorthWestern has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.25%.

In other news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

