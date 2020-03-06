NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. NorthWestern also updated its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance to 3.45-3.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NWE traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.00. 6,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,067. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average is $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.31. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.86.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

