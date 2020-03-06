Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $42.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Nutrien from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Nutrien from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NTR traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 42,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,652 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Nutrien by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,175,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,670,000 after acquiring an additional 173,724 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Nutrien by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,707,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,325,000 after acquiring an additional 850,459 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,350,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,388,000 after acquiring an additional 594,714 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,833,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

