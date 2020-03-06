Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,711. Obseva has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $144.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57.

OBSV has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Obseva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Earnings History for Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit