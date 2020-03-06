Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,711. Obseva has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $144.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57.

OBSV has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Obseva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

