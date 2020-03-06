Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.24–0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $171-173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.37 million.Okta also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.42–0.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.94.

Shares of OKTA opened at $124.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 0.91. Okta has a 12 month low of $70.44 and a 12 month high of $142.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $5,974,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 21,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $2,459,504.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,262 shares of company stock worth $17,891,102 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

