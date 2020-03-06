Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $40.0-40.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.52 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.09-0.17 EPS.

NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $297.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46. Ooma has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 48.71% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.20.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $64,889.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $83,111.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,006 shares in the company, valued at $419,483.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,582 shares of company stock worth $181,476. 10.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

