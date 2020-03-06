OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 419.37% and a negative return on equity of 137.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. 13,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,833. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $256.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPTN. BidaskClub lowered OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen began coverage on OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

