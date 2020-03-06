Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,169 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 50.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,733,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,962,362. The company has a market cap of $162.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

