Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Increased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 798.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,616 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 10.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,351,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,962,362. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $162.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.