Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys 450 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,629,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,882,000 after buying an additional 39,181 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,507,000 after acquiring an additional 100,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 154,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 643,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,883,000 after acquiring an additional 21,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

AIT stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,038. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $70.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.26.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

