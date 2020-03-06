Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after buying an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $666,627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,437,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,260,000 after purchasing an additional 185,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,829,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,845,000 after purchasing an additional 117,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,926,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,790,161. The company has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.99.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

