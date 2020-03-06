Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $128,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.74. 6,068,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,885,638. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average is $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

