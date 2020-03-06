Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,950 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Applied Materials by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $979,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,431,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,755,380. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.56. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

