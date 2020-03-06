Pegasus Partners Ltd. Acquires 1,596 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,458 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,467 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,431,000 after purchasing an additional 237,270 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,722,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,644 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,780,000 after purchasing an additional 150,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,511,000 after buying an additional 142,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.50.

UHS traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $117.77 and a one year high of $157.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.01.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

