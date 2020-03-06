Pegasus Partners Ltd. Acquires 3,511 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 314.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,288 shares of company stock worth $40,214,179 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMC. SpareBank 1 Markets AS upped their price objective on shares of FMC from to in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Shares of FMC traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.76. 458,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,859. FMC Corp has a one year low of $70.62 and a one year high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average of $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. FMC’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

