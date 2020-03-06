Pegasus Partners Ltd. Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.9% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,302,448. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,078,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,128,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.94. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.